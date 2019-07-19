Kentucky students to chat live with astronauts through NASA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky students will get a chance to talk live with astronauts aboard the International Space Station this fall.
The announcement was made Thursday morning at the Kentucky Science Center.
The National Stem Cell Foundation has been awarded a highly competitive NASA downlink, in recognition of its National STEM Scholar Program. The program is a partnership with The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University.
On September 12, students from five Kentucky classrooms will be able to ask the astronauts anything they want to know about life in space. The questions will be asked by a student representative from the five classrooms, but will be submitted from 40 classrooms in 23 states.
“I was able to participate in one of these and it really is an out of this world experience," Veronica Greenwell, museum educator, said. "They will find a connection some way that they can ask questions that are important to them and to learn more about the research they are able to do on the international space station.”
Others can access the downlink here. The stream will be available via YouTube following the live event.
The announcement came during Space Week, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Launch.
