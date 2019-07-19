LMPD hands out water, hoping for information from community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Friday’s hot weather, some Louisville Metro Police Department officers hit the streets with ice cold water.
Officers wanted to make sure people around 35th and Broadway had a cold drink, along with a positive experience with law enforcement.
Officers say the water is a great ice breaker and they hope to get some information so they can help make communities safer.
“Gather information, basically two types of information -- information that would be of intelligence value to assist us in fighting the violent crime that is happening in the city,” Sergeant Michael Amos said, “as well as information that we can feed back to the division commanders that will help them allocate resources that are directly pointed towards what we’re hearing from the citizens as what their concerns are.”
Amos says meeting with the community like this has given them some good intel.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.