Louisville couple accused of dining and dashing on stolen motorcycle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A couple is facing charges for allegedly dining then dashing on a stolen motorcycle.
This happened Wednesday at Texas Roadhouse on Shelbyville Road.
Court documents say Matthew Goesman, 35, and Brandi Daugherty, 36, ran out on their tab and took off on the stolen motorcycle, then wrecked it.
Police say after the motorcycle was wrecked the couple entered a fenced backyard.
After surrendering, officers found crystal meth in Goesman’s pocket.
Daugherty was later found hiding behind boxes. She told police that she begged Goesman to stop and pull over, according to his arrest slip.
Goesman is being charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing police, criminal trespassing and possessing a controlled substance.
Daugherty is being charged with receiving stolen project and criminal trespassing.
