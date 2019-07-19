Louisville’s new urban feature newspaper launches Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first urban feature newspaper is set to launch.
The Colors Newspaper will feature content that intends to inform and inspire people of all walks of life.
“The paper will be available in the street, where we get all of our information from. We taking the paper back to the streets, we got paper boys and girls with paper bags, the old paper bags. They’re going to carry the paper and walk in the street and sell the paper,” Rev. Gerome Sutton said.
A launch party is set for Friday at the Rabbit Hole on East Jefferson Street, where the public can view and purchase the first edition. There will also be door prizes and the staff, writers and sponsors will be introduced.
