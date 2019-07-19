Police: Man beat another man in head with gun for talking to his girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing serious charges after he allegedly beat another man with a gun.
According to his arrest report, 23-year-old Nathaniel Young struck the other man multiple times in the head with a gun.
The brutal attack allegedly took place back in March near Watterson Elementary School, and police said Young assaulted the victim because the victim had talked to Young’s girlfriend.
The arrest report also said the victim suffered a skull fracture and multiple lacerations to his head.
The victim identified Young to police through a photo pack, and a witness corroborated the victim’s account of the attack.
Young is charged with first-degree assault, a felony.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.