Popular Highlands-area bar shut down, evicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Planet Bar near the Highlands has been forced to close after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office evicted it Friday morning.
This comes after a battle with neighbors over noise complaints and a Metro ABC Investigation into adult entertainment.
“It’s just horrible,” the bar’s owner Cathy Wright told WAVE 3 News on Friday.
She said she had no idea the eviction was coming Friday.
“It’s broken,” she said of her heart.
The noise complaints led to the landlord, Tom Drexler, of Drexler Plumbing, getting fined $400 for being a public nuisance.
“At 4 am in the morning you’re awakened by your windows rattling,” said Dwight Marcus, a neighbor who lives a couple houses away from the bar.
The noise was just part of the problem. Wright was also having to deal with two citations from ABC after the agency got undercover video of women performing inside wearing tops and g-strings, something ABC said violated the partially-nude and prohibited-activities ordinances.
“It was posted on Facebook and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Marcus said.
Wright said she didn’t think the women’s outfits qualified as being partially nude, but said she stopped working with those promoters immediately after.
“I don’t want to be somewhere where I’m just totally not wanted,” she said Friday.
The eviction came at the hands of the landlord. Thursday, Drexler said he had nothing to do with the property, and that a leasing company managed the building. The leasing company declined to comment.
“The stress level of all the crap I’ve been put through in the last year and a half is over,” Wright said. “Move on.”
That’s also what her neighbors told WAVE 3 News.
“Hopefully they can get some sleep,” said Patrick Carrico, the president of the Belknap Neighborhood Association. “Especially the people that live right nearby here, some of them have been dealing with this for over a year.”
Wright said she is a registered nurse and will be alright in the long run after a few tears.
“This is just a setback, it’s not the end,” she said. “I will not open another bar in the city of Louisville, so it’s cool.”
Wright did have people there Friday helping her take her stuff to a warehouse.
