Shooting in Portland neighborhood leads to SWAT situation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A SWAT team with the Louisville Metro Police Department is surrounding a house in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville.
A shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Slevin Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s south of Bank Street near 28th.
Crews rushed a man with a gunshot wound to University Hospital from that location. He is expected to be OK, a spokesman with LMPD said.
SWAT is surrounding the house to check for a shooting suspect. They are not sure a suspect is inside the house.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is also investigating.
This story will be updated.
