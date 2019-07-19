Shooting in Portland neighborhood leads to SWAT situation

Shooting in Portland neighborhood leads to SWAT situation
Police have a heavy presence on Slevin Street as they look for a shooting suspect.
By Berry Stockton | July 19, 2019 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 4:39 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A SWAT team with the Louisville Metro Police Department is surrounding a house in the Portland neighborhood of Louisville.

A shooting was reported around 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Slevin Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s south of Bank Street near 28th.

Crews rushed a man with a gunshot wound to University Hospital from that location. He is expected to be OK, a spokesman with LMPD said.

SWAT is surrounding the house to check for a shooting suspect. They are not sure a suspect is inside the house.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is also investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.