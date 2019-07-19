Simone Biles prepares for competition in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of the world’s most athletic women are in Louisville this weekend.
Five-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is among those competing inside the Yum! Center Friday and Saturday. But she’s not the only one there that you could see in the Olympics next year in Tokyo.
About one year out from the 2020 Olympics, this meet is the last chance to qualify for the upcoming national championships, if the gymnasts haven’t already.
Of course Simone Biles is the face of the sport, but if you’re wondering who else ends up on the Olympic team, they’re probably at the Yum! Center Friday and Saturday, as well.
Gymnasts like Biles and former all-around world champion Morgan Hurd, along with U.S. teammate Riley McCusker, are turning down the final stretch of competition and training.
For Biles, nothing changes in her training. She says she's going to go out and give it her all every time en route to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
"I think this year is a good concrete year to lay out anything that you've been wanting to work," she said, "put it out here in competition in front of a crowd and see how it goes."
Biles says she’s not sure if she’s been to Louisville before, but this particular trip is all business.
The public can buy tickets to see the competition. They start at $20 for a single session.
There are two sessions on Saturday -- one at 1 p.m. and the last at 6:30 p.m.
