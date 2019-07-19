Volunteers examine safety, accessibility of Louisville streets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No matter how you use roads in Louisville, whether you drive, walk or bike - having streets that are safe is crucial.
That is the goal of Complete Streets for Louisville. Complete streets means roads are safe and convenient for everyone to use, with any mode of transportation, according to the organizations website.
Thursday, volunteers from various organizations hit the streets to check out progress.
“Complete streets being that a street should be accessible and safe for everyone, regardless of their transportation mode, be that walking, biking, using a wheelchair, driving, anything like that," Emilee McCubbins, Kentucky Youth Advocates intern, said. "When we have complete streets what we see is great economic benefits, great safety benefits, great health benefits and we want to be able to have that in Louisville.”
To learn more information about complete streets in Louisville, head over to its website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.