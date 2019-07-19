Wibbels wins Women’s Falls Cities Championship

Jeffersonville, IN (WAVE) - Blanche Wibbels beat Jennifer Hartlage 3 & 2 to win the 95th Women’s Falls Cities golf championship on Friday at Elk Run Golf Club in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
It is the second win for Wibbels. She also claimed the title in 2016.
“It means a lot because every day, match play, anything can happen and it’s just always nip and tuck throughout the match,” Wibbels said. “It’s just been a wonderful event and we’re so fortunate to have so many past champions here today. They come out and watch and just enjoy it.”
Hartlage had a chance to extend the match by sinking a putt on 16, but it was just long. She then conceded. Hartlage won the tournament in 2017.
“Her friend has made a little sign for her, it says “Wibbels wobble but they don’t fall down" and she didn’t fall down today," Hartlage said. " I wish I gave here a little bit more of a game but every lady that’s out here, this is a special tournament. It’s gone on since 1923 and every year that I get the opportunity to play, it’s just so exciting and so much fun."
The 2020 Falls Cities will be contested at Hidden Creek Golf Club, also in Jeffersonville.
