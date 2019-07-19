14-year-old dies following shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 14-year-old died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.
The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of West Kentucky Street around 10 a.m. Friday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager had been shot. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell said police believed they knew all the people involved and were conducting interviews.
At least one other teenager and other family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to Mitchell.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. The case is currently a death investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
