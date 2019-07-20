Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in southern Indiana are investigating after two people were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide.
A press release from the CCSO said on Friday July 19, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 5800 block of Harmony Woods Dr.
Officials say a family member called concerned about a domestic violence situation involving Ronald Slaymaker.
Once on scene, police couldn’t make contact with anyone inside, so they entered the home. That’s when officers say they found Slaymaker and his wife, Amylyn Slaymaker, deceased.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but initial evidence leads them to believe Ronald Slaymaker shot Amylyn, who was killed with a single gunshot, then killed himself.
Any further information is pending autopsies.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.