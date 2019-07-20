High temperatures could spell disaster for items left in cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During weather like this, it’s important to know what you shouldn’t leave in your car.
It's important to wear sunscreen but, don't leave it in the car because high heat can change the SPF factor making it not as effective.
Drink plenty of water but, you need to remember to bring that bottle of water inside. Water and plastic create a magnifying effect, and could essentially set upholstery on fire or a piece of plastic on fire in your car. Heat can also break down the plastic and release chemicals into the water.
Electronics like cell phones, laptops, tablets, cameras don’t handle high temperatures well. Batteries and other components inside the device can leak and fail. Heat-related damage may not be covered under warranties. Batteries can also explode when exposed to high heat for long periods of time.
Any prescription or non-prescription medicine should be kept at no more than 77 degrees, unless it is a medication that needs to be refrigerated. Heat can cause the medication to lose its effectiveness.
Lighters disposable or refillable, the pressurized flammable material will expand under high heat conditions. These can burst and even explode.
Credit/debit cards, high heat can cause these to warp or deform and become unusable – even if they’re the new “chip” style card.
Also things like food, cans, or bottles of soda, the heat will cause carbonated beverages to expand in the container and possibly explode.
