JCPS gives school supplies away ahead of 2019-20 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and students kicked off the school year early this weekend.
On Saturday, 600 backpacks were handed out at Westport Middle School to help JCPS students start out on an even playing field, when it comes to having the essential supplies to start off the new school year.
“I don’t know who’s more excited, the students or the parents,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “But the kindergarteners in particular are really ready to go.”
Fischer said reading is the pathway to the future. And organizers said events like this help get students started on that path.
“Nowadays, parents are pulled in so many directions there’s fees,” said Neighborhood Place administrator Jessica Fleischer. “Registration, paying for folders and agendas, we want families to get a kick start to the supply list. It won’t get every supply on the list but it will get them started.”
Thirty agencies filled the gym to get students prepared for the first school bell of the year. They’re set with folders, notebooks, glue sticks and more so students can stick to their plan of attack of being successful this school year.
If you would like to bring your child to a back to school event they are listed below.
Thursday, July 25, Valley High School, 9 a.m. – noon
Located at 10200 Dixie Highway.
Saturday, July 27, Kindergarten ReadyFest at Farnsley Middle, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Located at 3400 Lees Lane. Kindergarten ReadyFest features music, games and other activities for students and their families. JCPS representatives will be on hand to provide students with free workbooks and supplies, help families complete paperwork for free and reduced school meals, and more.
Saturday, July 27, Emmanuel Assembly of God, 6 – 8 p.m. - Located at 5701 Johnsontown Road.
Thursday, August 1, The Academy @ Shawnee, 1 – 4 p.m. - Located at 4001 Herman Street.
Friday, August 2, Cochran Elementary School, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Located at 500 W. Gaulbert Avenue.
Saturday, August 3, Lighthouse Community Center, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Located at 5312 Shepherdsville Road.
Saturday, August 3, Olmsted Academy North, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Located at 4530 Bellevue Avenue
Saturday, August 3, Meyzeek Middle School, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Located at 828 S. Jackson Street.
Thursday, August 8, Southwick Community Center, 4 – 7 p.m. - Located at 3621 Southern Avenue.
Saturday, August 10, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Located at 1503 Rangeland Road.
Sunday, August 11, New Birth Church, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Located at 3301 Linda Lane.
