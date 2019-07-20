A Look Back - July 20, 1969: Man walks on the Moon

At 10:39 p.m. EDT, Armstrong exited Eagle and started his climb down the nine rung ladder to the lunar surface. On the way down, he pulled a ring that deployed equipment stowed in the descent stage of Eagle, including a black and white TV camera that gave humans their first view from the surface of another heavenly body. Armstrong also unveiled a plaque on the leg of the Lunar Module which read, "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."