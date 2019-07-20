Man in critical condition after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Arcade Avenue, which is off Taylor Boulevard close to Churchill Downs.
Police say a male victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
The victim has not been identified.
At this time no arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
