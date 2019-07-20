UofL is having its most successful year for research funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville says it has had its most successful year securing funding for research projects since 2012.
This year, faculty members won competitive research awards totaling more than $150 million. It’s an increase of $14 million from the previous fiscal year.
The money will be spent on various faculty projects ranging from gum disease to e-cigarettes, robots and sexual assault investigations.
“This is great news for our community and those touched by UofL’s research in medicine, education, engineering, art and countless other disciplines,” Dr. Robert S. Keynton, UofL’s interim executive vice president for research and innovation, said in a press release. “Our faculty work tirelessly to secure the funding needed to explore, test and translate that research, so it can change, improve and even save lives.”
Among the money awarded was $18 million for a biomedical research center, which was awarded over five years from the National Institutes of Health. The center will serve the needs of genomics researchers at universities across the state.
In total, research projects at UofL won money from 950 competitive grants from various sources during 2018-2019.
