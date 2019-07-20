Update: 1 injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

One person was critically injured in the shooting.
By Annie Moore | July 20, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 1:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:30 p.m. of a person shot in the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found an ongoing exchange of gunfire.

Crews worked to secure the scene, and found a black male in his 30′s with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD

