Update: 1 injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.
Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 12:30 p.m. of a person shot in the 3100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Once on scene, crews found an ongoing exchange of gunfire.
Crews worked to secure the scene, and found a black male in his 30′s with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD
