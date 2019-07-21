Exclusive: Louisville attorney attacked at courthouse says he was hit in head 4 times by fellow attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is learning exclusive details about an attorney who was attacked with a Lysol can at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday Morning.
Louisville attorney James Moore said on Sunday morning he has no idea why he was attacked by fellow attorney Lindsey Scott in the attorney workroom in the third floor of the Hall of Justice.
Scott was arrested and charged with assault on Wednesday. He wasn't at Metro Corrections for very long before he was released on his own recognizance.
Surveillance video from the Hall of Justice released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office captured the aftermath of the brawl. Police say Scott attacked Moore with a Lysol can.
Moore said he’s been practicing law in the Hall of Justice for 35 years and is baffled why this happened. Moore said he was eating his breakfast in the attorney workroom on Wednesday morning getting ready for the day and was alone in the room when Scott came in.
Moore said he told Scott, “You look sharp my friend”, and that’s when Moore says Scott shut the door and grabbed a Lysol can and hit him four times in the head, causing severe bleeding.
Moore says he never hit Scott, only restrained him and yelled for help. That's when a sheriff's deputy responded.
Both men were taken to the hospital. Moore ended up with several staples on his head. Scott complained of chest pains was taken to the hospital before he was booked into Metro Corrections and released.
Moore said he will make a statement on Monday after Scott makes his expected court appearance.
WAVE 3 News did reach out to Lindsey Scott on Sunday morning and have not heard back.
