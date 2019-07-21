Full-page ad appears in local paper for Archbishop battling cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advertisement in a local Sunday newspaper asked for prayers for a local Archbishop.
The full-page, color advertisement appeared in the Courier Journal and asked for prayer and support of Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, DD.
Kurtz earlier this month announced he has cancer.
The advertisement reads in part:
“All Catholics please pray a daily Rosary for Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, DD. as he goes through Cancer treatment. And those of other faiths please pray as well.”
Kurtz said in his earlier release, he plans to stay in North Carolina for the duration of his treatment.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.