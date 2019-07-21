Maximum Security holds off Mucho Gusto in Haskell thriller

Maximum Security’s fans and his own connections had to sweat out an inquiry of all things. The Monmouth Park stewards reviewed the turn for home as the Haskell winner appeared to have interfered with King for a Day. King for a Day, who defeated Maximum Security in last month’s Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth, seemed to be tiring at the time of the incident, so the stewards allowed the finish to stand. The horse who finished first in the Kentucky Derby, only to be disqualified, managed to escape a DQ on Saturday.