1 person shot in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in the Algonquin neighborhood on Sunday morning.
According to Metrosafe, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. of a person shot in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue.
Once on scene, crews found one person shot.
The victim was taken to University Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
