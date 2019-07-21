Police: Man drove car into Victory Park basketball court during game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail, months after police say he drove a car into a basketball game.
An arrest slip for Monquall Brown says on April 24 he drove a car through Victory Park, endangering 10 people playing basketball.
Police say Brown was running from an officer when the incident occurred.
According to police, Brown was originally spotted by an officer for having expired tags. When the officer tried to pull him over, Brown refused to stop and turned on to another street, running a stop sign. He then drove over the sidewalk and into the park.
He allegedly drove over a retaining wall before abandoning the car and running from police on foot. The arrest slip says Brown had a black firearm in his right hand during the chase and refused officer’s instructions to drop the gun.
Brown was arrested Friday, July 19. He’s charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
