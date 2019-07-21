Police: Man stabbed father, fled the scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is in jail after police stay he stabbed his father.
An arrest slip for Darius Bailey said officers responded to the 2000 block of Landing Drive on a report of a stabbing, Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m..
Once on scene, crews found a victim inside the house with stab wounds to his right leg and slice injuries on his left hand.
According to the arrest slip, the victim stated he and his son were in a verbal fight, when his son attacked him with a pair of medical shears. The dad allegedly got away from him, barricaded himself in the bedroom and called 9-1-1.
Bailey fled the scene according to officers, but was arrested a short distance away.
He’s charged with second degree assault - domestic violence.
