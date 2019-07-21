5-vehicle wreck causes delays on Interstate 64 west

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of of Interstate 64 west are reopen, after officials say five cars were involved in a wreck.
Metrosafe confirms, the accident took place near the 17.6 mile marker of 64 west, near Blankenbaker Parkway.
Five vehicles were reportedly involved and there were injuries reported.
The wreck caused all lanes to be closed in the area for a brief time, causing major backups. All lanes were reopened roughly 90 minutes after the wreck.
