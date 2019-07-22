Attorney who allegedly attacked another attorney with Lysol can makes first court appearance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville attorney accused of hitting another attorney in the head with a Lysol can made his first court appearance Monday.
Lindsey Scott had three attorneys with him on Monday for his arraignment.
Scott is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked Attorney James Moore on July 17 morning in the attorney workroom at the Hall of Justice.
Moore spoke exclusively to WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari on Monday. He said he doesn’t know why he was attacked.
Moore said he was eating his breakfast and was alone in the room when Scott came in and shut the door and hit him four times with the aerosol can. Moore said he had to restrain Scott, yelled for help and that’s when a sheriff’s deputy arrived.
Surveillance video from the third floor of the Hall of Justice released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's office captured the aftermath of incident.
Both Moore and Scott were taken to area hospitals.
Scott was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections but wasn’t there long before he was released on his own recognizance.
On Monday, the judge ordered Scott to have no contact with Moore and told Scott he was allowed to be in the Hall of Justice, where both attorneys work often, but had to keep a 50 foot distance from Moore.
When Scott's attorney expressed concern that Moore could intentionally force Scott to violate that condition, the judge assured them both that it is up to Scott to make sure he removes himself from the situation.
Scott is scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 13.
Scott did not speak to the media on Monday, but his attorney Aubrey Williams did.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.