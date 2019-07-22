FORECAST: Today is cold front day

- Flash Flood WATCH for Green/Marion/Washington/Taylor/Adair until 10 p.m.
- Locally heavy downpours today and isolated strong wind gusts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first wave of rain this morning has settled into our southern counties this early morning. This could lead to flooding concerns with additional rainfall expected in that area today.
The rest of the area is mainly dry but still very humid out.
The cold front will move in just after lunch today and will spark more clusters of downpours and thunderstorms. A few strong thunderstorms possible but the amount of heating today will be limited in terms of fuel. Having said that, it will be the torrential rainfall that will need to be watched the most and that threat will shift more south by the late afternoon.
Once the rain ends tonight, we will enter another long stretch of dry weather but this time without the blazing heat! Highs generally in the 80s with lows in the 60s at night.
The humidity will still be around (it is July) but it will be a way more tolerable levels this week.
We will slowly inch back to a more hot/humid setup this weekend.
TODAY: Muggy with scattered thunderstorms (60%); Some locally heavy; HIGH: 83°
TONIGHT: Showers fade to the south (20%); Turning breezy and cooler; LOW: 64°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Very nice looking day; HIGH: 82°; LOW: 62°
