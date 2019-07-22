Franklin County experiences long wait times with Real ID rollout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Franklin County residents face long wait times, some as long as two hours, to apply for the new Real ID.
The Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk says they’ve been processing an average of 70 to 80 license applications a day.
In addition to Franklin County, Woodford County residents have also experienced long waits, as well technical glitches with the roll out.
“It’s been overwhelming because you want to keep the public happy, but at the same time, there’s a lot of new rules in place from Homeland Security that we’ve got to take into account," Amy Feldman, Franklin Co. Circuit Court Clerk, said. “I’m honestly surprised at the amount of people that have been coming in still, three weeks in, to get their new travel IDs."
To apply for the Real ID applicants have to have a birth certificate, a Social Security card and two proofs of residence -- like a lease or utility bill.
Right now a specific date for the new licenses to roll out in Jefferson County has not been announced.
