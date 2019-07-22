Giant sea creature sand sculptures come to Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The Newport Aquarium is bringing the beach to the Tri-State area.
They announced Monday that sand sculptor, David Farmer, will be creating dozens of marine life sand sculptures in honor of the aquarium’s popular shark summer promotional event.
“These sculptures are just so detailed. Everything from sharks to sea turtles and penguins will be seen but the closer you look, the more you’ll see down to the smallest of fish and corals,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director, Eric Rose. “They really are a celebration of all animals, perfect as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary this year.”
More than 12 tons of sand will be used to produce the up to 8-feet tall sculptures.
The sculptures will be on full display from Friday through Sept. 8. For those who want to see the artist in action, guests can see Farmer create the detailed sculptures from Monday through Thursday.
Guests can also meet the new baby shark, explore the shark nursery, touch sharks, see shark talks and dive shows, feed the sharks, and more.
The Newport Aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 31. Children get in free with an adult full price ticket during the shark summer promotion.
