Kentucky Kingdom makes New York Times list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is getting some national recognition.
The Kentucky Flyer made the New York Times list of 2019 coasters to ride. It’s Kentucky Kingdom’s sixth roller coaster.
Riders of The Kentucky Flyer reach elevations of 47 feet and experience a top speed of 35 miles per hour.
The New York Times claims the wooden coaster is one the most exciting new twisty, windy thrills in North America saying the coaster is wild enough for adults, but mild enough for kids.
To read the New York Times article featuring The Kentucky Flyer click or tap here.
Kentucky Kingdom is open daily until Aug. 13. It will then be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.