LMPD asks public for help identifying two men who broke into a home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for two men who broke into a Louisville home on July 19.
Officials say the two entered the home, on the 9700 Block of Seatonville Road, by throwing a cinderblock through the back door.
According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a gun. They allegedly stole a lock box with a handgun in it and a purse.
Anyone with information call Louisville Metro Police Department’s tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
