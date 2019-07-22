LMPD asks public for help identifying two men who broke into a home

Police say one of the suspects was armed with a gun.
By Kristina Francis | July 22, 2019 at 7:40 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 7:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are looking for two men who broke into a Louisville home on July 19.

Officials say the two entered the home, on the 9700 Block of Seatonville Road, by throwing a cinderblock through the back door.

According to police, one of the suspects was armed with a gun. They allegedly stole a lock box with a handgun in it and a purse.

Anyone with information call Louisville Metro Police Department’s tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

