LMPD investigating 2-year-old’s drowning death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child drowned Sunday night in the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday from 7800 St. Andrews Church Road, according to MetroSafe.
The victim, a 2-year-old girl, was found unresponsive in the pool. She was swimming with two preteens, according to LMPD.
The toddler was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where she later died. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Police said it does not appear the child nor the preteens lived at the residence. The child’s identity has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.