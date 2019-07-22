Louisville man who held gun to child’s head, removed from home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man indicted after a bizarre videotaped scene at his Chinese restaurant, was removed from home incarceration Monday.
Fabao Chen, 58, was indicted in June for unlawful imprisonment and wanton endangerment after holding a gun to a child’s head and pointing the gun at others trying to intervene and help the boy.
Chen allegedly took the 13-year-old boy from the Kroger off Broadway on June 2, and held him against his will at his restaurant, the Double Dragon.
Chen was ordered to have no contact with anyone named in the indictment and is due back in court in September.
