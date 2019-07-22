Louisville Slugger Museum hosts women in baseball week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum is hosting women in baseball week to highlight their significance in the sport.
From July 22 to July 26, guests will experience interactive and informative programming that includes the history of bloomer girls baseball to the speedy pitches of Jackie Mitchell.
As part of the week’s programming, Bailey Mazik, Curatorial Specialist at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, will entertain guests with a special presentation about the fascinating history of Bloomer Girls baseball every day at 2 p.m. in the museum theater.
“Baseball is a fascinating and useful lens to examine the complex history of the U.S. While it has primarily been deemed a sport for men and boys, women at different points in the past 150 years have also claimed it for themselves. I think these important chapters of history also illustrate how women used baseball as a tool to further their rights as citizens,” Mazik said.
There will be other fun family activities including trivia and mini-bat decorating all week long. All programming is free once you buy a factory tour ticket.
