Louisville Water identifies employees involved in deadly worksite traffic accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two Louisville Water Company employees struck by a car after a traffic accident at an intersection on the border of the Park Hill and California neighborhoods has died.
The accident was reported around 1:10 p.m. at 23rd and Oak Streets.
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro police spokesman, said a red Cadillac heading south on 23rd ran a stop sign and struck a silver Cadillac heading west. The silver Cadillac hit the two Louisville Water employees after the collision.
A witness told WAVE 3 News the Louisville Water crew was repairing a fire hydrant damaged in an accident on Saturday.
Louisville Water has identified the men as Jimmy Stone, a 17 year employee, and Chad Harper, a 23 year employee.
Mitchell said Stone, Harper and the drivers of both vehicles were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Stone died from his injuries. Louisville Water said Harper is recovering, but did not provide his medical condition.
The injuries to the drivers involved are thought to be non-life threatening, Mitchell said.
