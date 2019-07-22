Lowry wins Open Championship, Holmes struggles in final round

By Kent Taylor | July 21, 2019 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated July 21 at 11:39 PM

(WAVE) - Shane Lowry won the Open Championship on Sunday, finishing the four rounds at the Royal Portrush Golf Club at -15, six shots better than runner-up Tommy Fleetwood.

“It’s gonna take a few days. To do it here in Portrush is just even more special,” Lowry said. “Like it is really, it is a dream come true. I didn’t know if I’d ever achieve anything like this and I have and I’m really gonna enjoy it.”

Campbellsville, Kentucky, native J.B. Holmes, the first round leader and second round co-leader with Lowry, had a miserable final day. Holmes hooked his tee shot on one out of bounds and never recovered. It was his first of eight holes where he had a bogey or worse. Holmes shot a final round 87, 16 over par, to finish at +6, tied for 67th.

St. Xavier High School graduate Justin Thomas had five birdies in his final round, but a double bogey on 17 cost him a top 10 finish. He shot a +1 72 today to finish at -3 for the tournament, tied for 11th place.

Tommy Fleetwood finished second to Lowry, at -9, Tony Finau was the top American, finishing third at -7, Brooks Koepka and Lee Westwood were both -6.

