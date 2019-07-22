Police: Man transported kidnapping victims in Louisville, across state lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges after he told police he was involved in a kidnapping case.
Arness Huff, 22, told police he was involved in a kidnapping on July 14 and that he assisted in the transport of victims throughout Louisville and across state lines, according to an arrest slip.
Police said the victims were threatened with violence and one of the victims was injured.
Huff’s arrest slip did not state how many victims were involved.
Huff was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.