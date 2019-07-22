Ruling in favor of Louisville Topgolf to be appealed

"It is not the responsibility of the general public, contrary to the judge's opinion, to check the accuracy of every detail in a zoning application. That would be an impossible task for the public." Porter said. "Contrary to the judge's opinion, the general public is not a 'party' to a zoning application. The only parties are the applicants and the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission is supposed to represent the interests of the public, which it did not do in this case."