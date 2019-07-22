StormTALK! Monday Edition

Downpours will develop a few counties either side of I-64 and also into Western Kentucky. They will drift to the southeast as the afternoon wears on with most of the action south of Louisville by the afternoon rush. Rainfall rates will be high to extreme to we need to watch for flash flooding in localized areas. Flash Flood WATCH is out for areas south/east of Bardstown until 10pm. In addition, a few thunderstorms could find themselves near pockets of heating that could power them up to produce strong wind gusts. Right now, that threat is looking low compared to the flash flooding concerns.