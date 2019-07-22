StormTALK! Monday Edition

This is the day of change as a cold front moves in. This is also our last chance at decent rainfall for at least 5 days...and perhaps up to 8!
REST OF TODAY:
Downpours will develop a few counties either side of I-64 and also into Western Kentucky. They will drift to the southeast as the afternoon wears on with most of the action south of Louisville by the afternoon rush. Rainfall rates will be high to extreme to we need to watch for flash flooding in localized areas. Flash Flood WATCH is out for areas south/east of Bardstown until 10pm. In addition, a few thunderstorms could find themselves near pockets of heating that could power them up to produce strong wind gusts. Right now, that threat is looking low compared to the flash flooding concerns.
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY:
Our “coolest” days of the week with daytime highs only into the 80s for a few hours in the afternoons. Most of the day will be spent in the 70s :)
Lows at night will likely stay in the 60s in the Metro but outlying areas can drop into the upper 50s with this dry air.
THURSDAY/FRIDAY:
We start the climb back up to warm up and increase humidity but still comfortable on both accounts.
WEEKEND:
More humid and hotter. Highs around 90 or so. Only afternoon pop-up thunderstorms on the table when it comes to rain chances as there are no signs of any organized fronts over the weekend. At least for now.
