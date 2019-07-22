Update: Officials find third body in LaRue Co. death investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are dead in LaRue County after police reported to a call of shots fired Monday morning.
Kentucky State Police say when they got the call around 8 a.m. Monday, they were not only investigating two deaths, but also found a home on fire.
Officers said when they got to 928 River Road, they found a woman dead inside a vehicle. After firefighters got the fire out in the mobile home, a second body believed to be a man was found.
People who live nearby and know the family said they believe the woman was the victim of a murder-suicide. However, police haven’t confirmed that, they’re calling this a death investigation right now. Part of the reason for that is the fire makes the investigation more difficult.
Later, police discovered a third body on the property.
Kentucky State Police said they are still trying to positively identify the victims, so no names have been released. Police say based on what they know, they are not looking for any suspects.
“Just in speaking with investigators there’s nothing at this point and time that leads me to fear for the community’s safety," Trooper Peter Binkley said.
KSP said the investigation led them to a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville. Officials are calling that a “second scene being processed”, but haven’t released further information on the connection.
State Troopers also said rain after the fire made the investigation tougher.
Investigators say there are no witnesses that they know of.
