Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Florence pub

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a pub in Florence early Sunday morning.
Florence police say the stabbing happened around 1:40 a.m. at Papa’s Pub in the 200 block of Main Street.
Officers say they saw a large group of people fighting when they arrived at the Pub.
Stephen Dodson, 31, of Jonesville, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Florence Police Department.
Another person who was stabbed is being treated for his injuries at UC Medical Center and is stable.
Police are still investigating. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Florence police at (859) 647-5420.
