WAVE Country’s Toughest 10 - Valhalla Golf Club, Hole No. 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hole No. 6 at Valhalla Golf Club measures 495 yards from the back tees. To honor course designer Jack Nicklaus, it is called “The Bear."
“We redid some holes in 2007 and Nicklaus really wanted a really challenging par four for the PGA Tour plays, honestly, for the championships that we host,” said Valhalla Golf Club general manager Keith Reese.
So he moved the green back 80 yards from the center. Now, a good tee shot of 280 yards, and you still have 217 left to the middle of the green.
Floyds Fork runs along the right side of the hole, and then across the fairway as golfers approach the green.
WAVE 3 News asked viewers to submit their toughest holes for our list, and several responded with No. 6 at Valhalla.
It is the No. 1 handicap hole on a course traditionally ranked among the most difficult in the nation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.