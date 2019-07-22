2-year-old’s drowning death ruled accidental, homeowner says pool entrance was locked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2-year-old girl who drowned in the Pleasure Ridge Park area has been identified.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to MetroSafe.
The victim, Samantha Clark, was found unresponsive in the pool. She was swimming with two preteens, according to LMPD.
Samantha was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital where she later died.
The man who owns that home says he has no idea who the toddler is or how she ended up on his property. He said he woke up Sunday night to police all over his yard and learned that two teens and the toddler were in his pool.
He said he has never seen any of the children before but was told that the two-year-old has wandered onto his yard in the past when he wasn’t home. He wants to know how the children, who don’t live next door, got into his pool. He also noted the entrance to the pool was locked. He said he wanted to know why the children wandered onto his property at 10 p.m..
A man who said he’s the children’s father messaged WAVE 3 News, and said his two older daughters went swimming next door and his two- year-old slipped off after them. However, before he realized she disappeared, it was too late. He said he found her in the pool jumped in and tried to save her.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled Samantha’s death as accidental.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.