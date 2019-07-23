AMBER ALERT: Vehicle involved in WV alert sighted in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has activated an Amber Alert in Arizona for a missing West Virginia girl.
According to information from DPS, a vehicle involved in the alleged abduction of a 4-year-old girl was sighted in Navajo County, in northeastern Arizona. This reported sighting prompted Arizona authorities to activate the alert on Tuesday, July 23.
Police are looking for a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license 1TH163.
Gracelynn Scritchfield has been missing since July 6. Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.
West Virginia State Police believe she is in extreme danger. No information was provided to explain why they believe she is in danger.
Hetrick, 26, is described as white, 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Scritchfield is described as white, 3-foot-0, 35 pounds with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing summer attire.
Anyone who sees them or their vehicle is urged to call 911.
