Bevin-backed pension relief bill clears Senate committee, set up for final passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s pension relief bill survived another day without any changes during the fourth day of a Special Session Tuesday.
The lack of adjustments falls in line with his narrow call for the session, which laid out very specific perimeters lawmakers had to follow when crafting legislation.
The mid-summer meeting of the General Assembly was set up by an April veto of a similar bill.
Republican Senate leadership confidently said they’ve got the votes to pass House Bill 1, despite a tight vote in the House just the day before.
The House sponsors of HB 1 presented to a Senate committee Tuesday.
Laid out by Gov. Bevin in a proclamation, the bill would allow quasi government employers, like mental health and rape crisis centers and some health departments, to leave the pension system by paying their way out or stay in and face potentially crippling contribution rates.
While in front of the Senate committee, arguments and concerns largely remained the same as those raised in the House.
Senate democrats criticized the bill for what they believe is violating the inviolable contract, lacking revenue options and dismantling the pension system as a whole by pushing employees to other options.
“I saw the trailer for Top Gun 2 recently. I think one of the lines from Top Gun was you feel the need for speed,” Sen Morgan McGarvey, (D) Minority Floor Leader, said. “I don’t know why they feel this such need for speed other than they want to ram it through. They want to dismantle this retirement system. So, that they can continue to impact other groups.”
Sen Damon Thayer, (R) Majority Floor Leader, said the bill hasn’t been rushed, rather crafted for months.
“That’s a red herring that the Democrats are throwing out here at the last minute to try to derail the bill, or I don’t know appeal to their base, but clearly, we’re trying to save the system,” Thayer said.
Republicans argued some agencies like health departments could be taxing more than they currently are to make up for costs, adding places like regional universities have come to them asking for the legislation to be passed.
“Pensions are going the wrong direction, state appropriations are going the wrong direction, and the gap in between puts great pressure on our students and families,” Bob Jackson, Murray State University President, said, while addressing the committee.
After a much shorter committee meeting than Saturday’s House hearing, the bill was approved to move to the Senate floor without changes for a final vote Wednesday.
Bevin applauded the work of GOP committee member on twitter after the vote.
Senate Republicans, including Bevin running-mate Ralph Alvarado, noted that changes can be made to how lawmakers handle the quasi pension relief issue as soon as January in the 2020 legislative session, as parts of the bill don’t activate until April.
