Bullitt County schools hosting Kindergarten Kickoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County School System is hosting a Kindergarten Kickoff event.
The kickoff is happening July 23 at the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is for kids who have already enrolled, but still need to complete their paperwork. Parents will be able to finish that paperwork at the event and be able to ask teachers and administrators any questions.
All 13 Bullitt County elementary schools will have a booth set up. Each booth usually has a theme, an activity and treat for students.
The Learning is Fun Resource Bus will also be parked outside Paroquet Springs Conference Center. This bus will be loaded with free books for kids.
Free dental exams will be performed by the staff of Maryville Family Dentistry.
The Bullitt County Public Library will also help students sign up for library cards.
There will be face painting, door prizes and restaurant mascots handing out coupons and other neat surprises at the event.
Admission is free. For more details, call Sherri Bishop at 502- 869-2012.
