Construction is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge
July 23, 2019 at 5:54 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 5:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major construction is coming to a busy WAVE Country bridge and Tuesday the community had a chance to have an input on how it’ll affect their commutes.

The Sherman Minton Bridge connects Kentucky and Indiana using I-64.

Construction on a $90-million makeover of the bridge is set to begin next year. It should extend the life of the bridge by 30-years, but the upgrades will take years to complete.

Tuesday people had a chance to weigh in on the traffic plan during construction. The open house was at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA in Louisville.

A second open house will be held Thursday in New Albany.

