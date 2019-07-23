Construction is coming to the Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Major construction is coming to a busy WAVE Country bridge and Tuesday the community had a chance to have an input on how it’ll affect their commutes.
The Sherman Minton Bridge connects Kentucky and Indiana using I-64.
Construction on a $90-million makeover of the bridge is set to begin next year. It should extend the life of the bridge by 30-years, but the upgrades will take years to complete.
Tuesday people had a chance to weigh in on the traffic plan during construction. The open house was at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA in Louisville.
A second open house will be held Thursday in New Albany.
