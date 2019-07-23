Crews respond to incident involving a train and a car in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they’re working an incident involving a train and a car at an intersection in Jeffersonville.
The incident happened around 6:03 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US 31 and Coopers Lane.
Police confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
This intersection is no stranger to train verses car incidents. The most recent in March 2018, when one person was killed and another injured when a train hit a car trying to cross the tracks. At the time of that crash, WAVE 3 News reported that crossing Gates and more lights will be installed as soon as 2021.
There was also another crash at the intersection in 2014.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.