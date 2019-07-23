Dorm room shortage at UK leads to ‘makeshift’ solution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Kentucky is facing a problem. Around 400 students - both returning and new - don’t have an official place to sleep. That has led the university to create makeshift dorm rooms.
Jay Blanton, a UK spokesman, said this was a problem they accounted for and it's a good problem to have.
"We got record enrollment this fall. In fact, we've never had enrollment this high before. We have a record number of students returning, we've got the highest graduation rates in the history of the institution," Blanton said. "It was contemplated at times that hey, at times there's going to be a capacity issue and when you do these rooms were built and designed in fact with pretty much the same amenities as the other rooms."
Responding with an online petition, resident assistants are asking UK to place overflow students off campus or move some students into a building not currently being used.
University officials say students who already have an assigned room won’t be moved. Those who will live in the multi-purpose rooms will get a price break and other benefits.
