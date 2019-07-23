FORECAST: Sunny with lower humidity

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
By Tawana Andrew | July 23, 2019 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 5:56 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residual showers across south-central Kentucky will continue to exit the region early this morning.

Less humid air pushes into WAVE Country throughout the day thanks to breezy winds from the north. Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures cool into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday will be much of the same with highs in the low 80s.

High temperatures gradually increase through the end of the week as high-pressure shifts east; highs max out near 90 on Friday.

Rain chances increase early next week.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; Breezy; HIGH: 82°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Cool; LOW: 62°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 84°

